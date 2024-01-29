The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) competed in the Military Drill Sectional championship on January 27th at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.

“Despite the weather challenges that restricted our practice time, our cadets really gave it their best effort,” said Major Tom McGrath, the Senior Marine Instructor. Most of the competing schools were from the Indianapolis area and south, and did not receive the heavy snow and ice that Michigan City experienced. “We could really use at least two to three more dedicated cadets to lift some of the heavy work done by our present team.”

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, was optimistic that, with a good month of practice in February, the cadets will improve for their last meet at Ft. Wayne Concordia. “Our cadets are really determined to improve. I think, barring a repeat of January’s weather, we will see positive results at Ft. Wayne.”

The MCJROTC is hoping to convince more than just two or three students to enroll in the program when they conduct presentations at Barker and Krueger Middle Schools on February 7th. The Marine Corps requires schools to maintain an enrollment of 100 cadets in order to maintain the program. More cadets means more support for various school and community events. Among those events last month were providing the Color Guard for the Michigan City Mayoral Inauguration, Color Guards for all home basketball games, and helping with the set-up and tear down for MCHS gymnastics meets.