CROWN POINT, Ind. – Franciscan Health Crown Point is celebrating the first and last babies born at its Family Birth Center following Sunday’s move to the new hospital.

Joey Lee Krygsheld was the last baby born at the now-former Franciscan Health Crown Point Hospital’s Family Birth Center at 1201 S. Main St. to parents Caitlin and Joel Krygsheld of Cedar Lake. He was born at 4:41 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28, just hours before the patient moves to the new hospital began, weighing 8 pounds 5 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

Oaklynn Elizabeth Williamson was the first baby born at the new Franciscan Health Crown Point Hospital’s Family Birth Center at 12750 Saint Francis Drive to parents Kyleigh Laska and Jesse Williamson of Hebron. The baby girl was born at 5:02 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 weighing 7 pounds 12 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.

The 50-year-old hospital on Main Street closed Sunday morning and inpatients were transported to the new hospital via ambulance beginning at 8 a.m. The former hospital on Main Street is now known as Franciscan Health Main St. Outpatient Center, A Division of Franciscan Health Crown Point, and continues to house a variety of outpatient services.

The new Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital is located on the southeast corner of U.S. 231 and Interstate 65 and is accessible from the roundabout on U.S. 231 just east of I-65 by turning right onto Saint Francis Drive.

More information about the Franciscan Health Crown Point Family Birth Center is available by calling (219) 757-6330.