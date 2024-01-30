Press release, Economic Development Corporation Michigan City:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The allure of Michigan City, real estate and construction news and the latest on the 11th Street station renovations will be the core of the 2024 Power Breakfast.

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City panel discussion and breakfast will be from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday March 27 at Uptown Social, 907 Franklin St. The program begins at 8 a.m. A limited number of individual tickets are available online at https://ow.ly/RNUF50Qvu0N for $35.

The Power Panel includes David Flaherty, CEO of Flaherty & Collins, South Shore station mixed-use project developer, Brian Farkas, director of Allen Edwin Homes, and Jeff Bennett, partner at McColly Bennett.

What was originally envisioned as just a parking garage has blossomed into a signature project for not only community members, but also South Shore train commuters and tourists, said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse.

“The Franklin at 11th Street is poised to feature not only the station’s history and roots, but also the future of Michigan City’s growth and development,” he said. “David Flaherty will update us on all of the latest project happenings, including the timeline, apartment and retail offerings and beyond.”

Hulse said housing continues to be a hot topic for the city’s leaders and residents.

“Our additional panelists will focus on the housing market and where it is heading,” he said. “Allen Edwin Homes is behind the first major subdivision that we have seen in 50 years as Woodland Ridge enters its first phase of development.”

The annual breakfast also raises funds to support Michigan City High School students who travel to Chicago for manufacturing and technical trade shows.

“We have NIPSCO as our premier sponsor and have additional sponsorship opportunities available to help us fund these important trips to expose our youth to careers in the trades and manufacturing industry,” Hulse said.

For more information, contact Liliana Franco at 219-873-1211, Ext. 206, or lfranco@edcmc.com.