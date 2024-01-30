To accommodate passengers attending the Chicago Auto Show, the South Shore Line will be offering select weekday train stops at McCormick Place Station and Extra Saturday service, in addition to existing weekend service to McCormick Place.

SATURDAY EXTRA TRAINS: An eastbound Extra train will operate on Saturday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 17. The Extra will depart McCormick Place at 4:52 p.m., run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Gary Metro Center.

The following weekday trains will make flag stops at McCormick Place Feb. 12-16 and Feb. 19 (please note on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 19, the SSL will operate a regular weekday schedule):

All weekend trains except Train 601 utilize McCormick Place as a flag stop. While riding the train, please notify the conductor that you want to exit at McCormick Place. When waiting to catch an outbound train at McCormick Place, please stand on the platform in clear view of the train engineer.

NOTE: Temporary busing to stations between Gary Metro Center and Dune Park remains in effect. Click here for more information.