Michigan City High School senior Jess Buetow has been named a Commended Student in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. MCHS Principal Kyle Dean presented him with a Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation yesterday.

This school year, approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being

recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2024

competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top

50,000 of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2024 competition by taking the 2022

Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic

success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national

resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their

academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope

that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they

continue their pursuit of academic success.”

Jess Buetow is a top honor student at MCHS and has taken numerous AP and dual credit courses. He

is a member of the Safe Harbor Robotics Team, the Computer Science Honor Society, and MCHS

Advanced Wind Ensemble. He works in the Tech Zone at MCHS, troubleshooting and repairing

student devices. He plans to attend Purdue University, majoring in Computer Science.