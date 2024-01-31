The Rotary Club of Michigan City is seeking nominations for the 2023 Paul J. Alinsky Award.

This award is presented in honor of Paul Alinsky, a past President of the Rotary Club, past Chairman of the

Board for the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, and founder of Sentinel Alarm Company. Paul passed

away in 1997 and the award was created to keep his memory alive. It is presented annually to a person from

the Michigan City community who exhibits dedication to community service, as well as excellence, passion,

and innovation in their vocation or career. These are the areas where Paul excelled.

A nomination form is available on the Rotary Club website at www.mcrotary.org and must be returned to

Alinsky Award Committee Chair Marty Corley at mcorley@emichigancity.com or can be sent via mail to

Michigan City Police Department, ATTN: Marty Corley, 1201 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360.

Past recipients of this award include Les Radke, Bud Ruby, Duane Mertl, Ron Bensz, Jerry Karstens, Emerson

Spartz, Glen Lubeznik, James Welborne, Kathleen Lang, Bernie Scott, Jan Radford, Tom Ringo, Jim Dworkin, Dr.

Lisa Hendricks, Marty Corley, Don Babcock, Al Whitlow, Dion Campbell, Cyndi Davis, Dr. Barbara Eason-

Watkins, Angie Nelson Deuitch, Clarence Hulse, and Rotary Service Volunteers. In 2016, in honor of the club’s

100th anniversary, the award recognized every Rotary Club member over the past century.

A memorial inscribed with the names of past recipients is on display at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd.,

Michigan City.

Matt Kubik, president of the Rotary Club of Michigan City, said, “We are honored to present this award every

year to recognize Paul’s legacy as an entrepreneur and a leader in the community. Each year we receive so

many nominations for truly deserving individuals and we’re looking forward to recognizing another pillar in

our community this year.”

Deadline to submit nominations is Friday, March 1 at 4p.m. The selection committee will include Rotarians as

well as community leaders outside of the Rotary Club. This year’s recipient will be announced on March 8 and

the award will be presented during a Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, March 21 at noon, which will take

place at The Salvation Army, 1201 Franklin Street, Michigan City. This meeting is open to the public, and lunch

will be available for $15.

The recipient will be awarded a replica of the Paul Alinsky memorial. In addition, the Rotary Club will make a

donation to a charity of the recipient’s choice.

More information about the Rotary Club of Michigan City is available by visiting www.mcrotary.org or by following the club on Facebook.