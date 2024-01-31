Press release, Boys and Girls Club:

Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County (BGCLPC) will be celebrating the official launch of their newest club at Hailmann Elementary School, 1001 Ohio Street, La Porte, on February 5th starting at 9:30 a.m. The event will be held in the cafeteria with the ribbon being cut at 10:00 a.m.

Founded as Boys & Girls Club of Michigan City in 1996, the organization has since been partnering with local schools and families to ensure a Great Future is within reach of every child in our community. The organization’s name was officially changed to Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County in 2020 to demonstrate commitment to serving the entire county.

BGCLPC currently has a total of 8 Clubs (Charles R. Westcott Club, Springfield Club, Pine Club, Westville Club, Kingsford Heights Club, Lincoln Club, Kesling Club, Hailmann Club) where members receive access to homework help, mentoring, sports and recreation programs, STEAM enrichment, community service opportunities and much more. All after-school and summer programs are offered completely free of charge to ensure they are accessible to everyone in our community.

Michelle Shirk, BGCLPC’s CEO, said of the new location, “We are very grateful for our continued partnership with La Porte Community School Corporation. Together, we can provide comprehensive support to hundreds of local children. We cannot wait to welcome the Hailmann Huskies to our Boys & Girls Club family on February 5th!”

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County, call 219.873.2298 or visit bgclpc.org.