Thursday morning, the Indiana State Police Lowell Post was contacted by LaPorte County Sheriff Ron Heeg to assist in investigating a crash that resulted in a fatality.

The Indiana State Police Police say the investigation involved a LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

The identity of the deceased will be released Friday (Feb. 2).

Indiana State Police say additional information about the facts of the crash, as well as information as to what led up to the crash may also be released by the Indiana State Police and the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office once all witnesses have been interviewed and the investigation concluded.