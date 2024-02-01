The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), in partnership with the Indiana State Library, announced today that INverse, the state poetry archive, is accepting entries.

INverse, an initiative of former Indiana Poet Laureate Adrian Matejka, celebrates and preserves the diverse range of Indiana poetry for future generations of Indiana writers and readers. The works of 57 poets were added to the poetry archive in October 2023.

“We are excited to once again open the INverse archives to entries,” said Miah Michaelsen, IAC Executive Director. “INverse is celebration of Indiana’s creative voices, the wonderful literary talent of our state, and the preservation of Hoosier poetry. We are proud to partner with the Indiana State Library on the INverse program. ”

All eligible residents of Indiana are encouraged to submit poems to the archive for review.

“The INverse Poetry Archive is a great project and I really value the partnership that we have with the Indiana Arts Commission,” said Jacob Speer, Indiana State Librarian. “The Indiana State Library is honored to be part of this effort as it enters its fifth year.”

Entries are due April 30, 2024.