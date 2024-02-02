The City of Michigan City in partnership with Flaherty & Collins (developer for the 11th Street Train Station along the South Shore Line’s Double-Track NWI Project) is hosting a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Vendor Open House on Feb. 15. Construction-related DBEs with the capacity to work on this project are invited to attend the open house to share their companies’ core competencies and services, and to connect with prime contractors and project partners from the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission and Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD). Check out it 10 a.m. until noon on February 15th at 1108 Franklin St. (the former Moose Lodge).