Choral music students from several Michigan City Area Schools took part in the District Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Solo and Ensemble Contests on Saturday, January 27, at Valparaiso High School, with many receiving gold and silver ratings.

Twenty-one students from the MCHS Choral Department participated – and seven of them will move on to the ISSMA State Solo and Ensemble Competition at Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis later this month (February 17). Those students are Madison Gresham, Paige Merrill, Madelyn Parry, Younha Seppyes, Brooklyn Wade, Naomi Williams, and Alyssa Workman.

At the contest on January 27, MCHS ensembles that received a gold rating included: Paige Merrill, Brooklyn Wade, Aaverie Wingard, Hannah Parker, Carter Joseph, and Terrance McCray; as well as an ensemble of Paige Merrill, Emma Abraham, Naomi Williams, Madison Gresham, Hannah Parker, and Aaverie Wingard.

Gold-rated solo performances by MCHS students included Ashlynn Bright, Meerub Iftikhar, Katilynn Wilkins, Emma Abraham, Katelyn Ast, Chyann Brown, Carter Joseph, Summer Mannella, Angela Reynolds, Jennifer Serrano, Averie Wingard, Madison Gresham, Paige Merrill, Madelyn Parry, Younha Seppyes, Brooklyn Wade, Naomi Williams, and Alyssa Workman.

MCHS student Madisyn Moye received silver in solo performance.

MCAS middle school students also took part in the ISSMA contest. Krueger Middle School students Xavier Roberts, Sophia Williams, Jamarah Jackson, Ka’Liyah Johnson, Evayla Jones, and Janya Jackson all received gold ratings; Amelia Miegl rated silver.

Barker Middle School participants included Ireland White, Elizabeth Diviney, Brooklyn Martin, Loy’El Mayhams, and Zianna Moolenaar. The group received a gold rating for their performance of “Tsuki.”

White, Mayhams, and Moolenaar were among Barker Middle School students who gave gold-rated solo performances. Martin received a bronze rating.

Eight students from Pine Elementary School also participated, and all of them received gold ratings: Vinnie Dillard, Jasmine Anderson, Harper Willis, Roman Matheney, London Billups, Amelia Payne, Jayna Shaw, and Lillian Whittenburg.

Michigan City Area Schools choral teachers Michelle Howisen, Shirley Allen, Stephanie Sobecki, and Jeanne Waskow attended the February ISSMA competition with the students and helped them prepare.