Michigan City Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the occupants of a Ford Escape involved in pellet gun shootings that resulted in an injury and property damage.

The Michigan City Police Department received numerous complaints of property damage and a pedestrian being shot by an unidentified person discharging a pellet gun on Sunday between approximately 04:40 p.m. and 06:30 p.m.. The incidents occurred in the central and west side areas of Michigan City. Michigan City police continue to receive additional complaints of property damage caused by a person discharging a pellet gun.

Video surveillance was collected and shows an occupant inside a dark colored 2008-2012 Ford Escape discharging a pellet gun at multiple vehicles. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of these incidents to contact Captain Kevin Urbanczyk at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1042 or via email at kurbanczyk@emichigancity.com.

The Michigan City Police Department says you can also contact the department via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.