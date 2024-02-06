A driver was arrested for OWI after crashing while his passenger who was also intoxicated was arrested after fleeing police in another vehicle, according to Westville police.

On Sunday at approximately 3:20 p.m., a part time deputy observed a property damage crash at the north junction of U.S. 421 and U.S. 6. During the crash investigation, Deputy Miller developed probable cause to believe the driver that caused the crash, a Valparaiso man, to be under the influence of alcohol.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with operating while intoxicated and operating without ever obtaining a license.

As the driver was being taken into custody, the passenger of his vehicle, Christopher Jimenez of Valparaiso, fled in a vehicle of a family member that was on the scene. A La Porte County Sheriff’s deputy was on scene assisting and pursued Jimenez to the area of U.S. 6 and Lowman Lane where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Jimenez was charged with resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated with endangerment, operating while intoxicated .15% or more and operating without ever obtaining license.