Shipshewana On The Road returns to Valparaiso, Indiana on March 16th & 17th!
Gift, Food and Craft Show is a weekend of fun where you’ll find anything and everything under the sun!
Looking for something fun to do? How about a day of shopping for the most unique trinkets and treasures under the sun? For the past two decades, Shipshewana On The Road Gift, Food and Craft Show has brought the most interesting, most innovative, most creative and just plain awesome products to our customers. You’ll find thousands of unique items that you may not find anywhere else! Come and join the fun! You’ll be glad you did!