The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) and Ducks Unlimited (DU) worked cooperatively to acquire 267 acres of prime wildlife habitat that borders the Kankakee Fish & Wildlife Area.
The announcement was made on Friday which was World Wetlands Day.
In February 2023, the property went up for auction and was a high-priority acquisition target for DWF.
Due to the timeline of the state appropriation and acquisition process, DNR would have lost out on the ability to bid at auction. However, DU offered their help by purchasing the property at auction and holding the title until the state could complete its acquisition process.
The DFW says partnerships such as this benefit wildlife by conserving their habitat, as well as providing more land for the public to enjoy through activities such as hunting, fishing, and wildlife watching.