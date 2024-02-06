Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales and his election administration staff are closely monitoring reports of attempted candidate petition signature fraud coming from county election offices where workers are responsible for verifying signatures and addresses. As February 9th deadline for candidate filing for Indiana’s 2024 Primary Election nears, last week a handful of county election offices reported concerns involving apparent fraudulent signatures and invalid addresses on nomination petitions filed for voter certification.

The Secretary of State’s Office has been in communication with election administrators in the counties reporting these issues. Proper protocol, which involves preserving materials and notifying law enforcement agencies, is being followed. The Secretary of State has requested the Indiana State Police and Indiana Election Division assist the counties involved. Only petitions signed by registered Indiana voters are acceptable for candidate qualification.

Secretary Morales commends county clerks and staff for professionalism and attention to detail in the verification of thousands of nominating petition signatures and addresses, to assure candidates meet qualification requirements.

“I’m reminding each of our county clerks and election administrators across the Hoosier state to be vigilant during the filing review process. As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, I hold election integrity to the highest standard. Be assured that my staff and I are taking this matter seriously. Hoosier voters deserve secure and trustworthy elections,” said Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales.