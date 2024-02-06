In anticipation of its Annual Dinner, the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) has been soliciting nominations for its Annual Awards ceremony. Winners for Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Community Impact of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, and Ambassador of the Year will be announced during the Annual Member Dinner on March 15th. These five award categories will recognize individual people and businesses who have made a difference in our business community throughout 2023. Nominations have been qualified and the Chamber Awards Committee is happy to announce the finalists in each category:

Large Business of the Year: GAF, 1st Source Bank, and Peepers

Small Business of the Year: Up4Movement, South Shore Public Relations, and Sacred Dunes Integrative Health

Community Impact of the Year: WIMS Radio, Paladin, Inc., and The Salvation Army of Michigan City

Young Professional of the Year: Faye Stokes, Jesse Baldwin, and Jeremy Rossi

Ambassador of the Year: Gina Alber, Pia Parrott, Jessica O’Brien, and Johnny Roder

“Each of our finalists has not only left a strong impact on Michigan City this past year, but they also showed exemplary leadership in their fields of expertise,” stated Interim President, Danny Hogan. “We look forward to announcing winners in each category and celebrating our members during our annual member dinner.”

In addition to the annual award announcements, legacy members and members celebrating milestone years of membership will also be recognized. The Annual Dinner will take place on March 15, 2024 from 5pm to 9pm in the Stardust Ballroom at the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, and Spa. The evening will include music, a buffet style with carving stations, and variations of dessert as we celebrate members, network with colleagues, and provide updates to our membership. The program and awards presentation will begin at 7:30pm. The evening will begin with a Champagne Toast sponsored by Purdue Northwest!

Sponsorships and individual tickets are on sale for both chamber members and non-members through February 23rd. Event details and registration information can be found online at michigancitychamber.com or call the Chamber office at 219-874-6221.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area.