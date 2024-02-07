Get free camping while serving as an Indiana State Parks campground host. In this role, you will welcome campers and help keep the campground comfortable picking up litter, cleaning fire rings and completing other duties, depending on the property. See the complete list of hosting duties at on.IN.gov/DNRCampgroundHost. The following properties are still looking for hosts. If interested, contact Jody Heaston at jheaston@dnr.IN.gov or email the property that you are interested in:

Clifty Falls State Park, CDuff1@dnr.IN.gov

Harmonie State Park, JWerry@dnr.IN.gov

Monroe Lake, jvance@dnr.IN.gov

Pokagon State Park, NBrown2@dnr.IN.gov

Potato Creek State Park, ADegroot@dnr.IN.gov

Raccoon SRA (Cecil M. Harden Lake), RPlotkin@dnr.IN.gov

Salamonie Lake, RHileman@dnr.IN.gov

Tippecanoe River State Park, VGillum@dnr.IN.gov

Turkey Run State Park, JFansler@dnr.IN.gov

Versailles State Park, AGarcia2@dnr.IN.gov