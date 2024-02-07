Get free camping while serving as an Indiana State Parks campground host. In this role, you will welcome campers and help keep the campground comfortable picking up litter, cleaning fire rings and completing other duties, depending on the property. See the complete list of hosting duties at on.IN.gov/DNRCampgroundHost. The following properties are still looking for hosts. If interested, contact Jody Heaston at jheaston@dnr.IN.gov or email the property that you are interested in:
- Clifty Falls State Park, CDuff1@dnr.IN.gov
- Harmonie State Park, JWerry@dnr.IN.gov
- Monroe Lake, jvance@dnr.IN.gov
- Pokagon State Park, NBrown2@dnr.IN.gov
- Potato Creek State Park, ADegroot@dnr.IN.gov
- Raccoon SRA (Cecil M. Harden Lake), RPlotkin@dnr.IN.gov
- Salamonie Lake, RHileman@dnr.IN.gov
- Tippecanoe River State Park, VGillum@dnr.IN.gov
- Turkey Run State Park, JFansler@dnr.IN.gov
- Versailles State Park, AGarcia2@dnr.IN.gov