The City of Valparaiso is reminding residents that brush and yard waste collection service is by request for the months of January, February and March.

Customers wanting brush or yard waste picked up January through March may request this free service via email at CityServices@Valpo.us or phone at (219) 462-6174.

Customers may also utilize the online request Valpo Voice at tinyurl.com/ValpoVoice to request services.