La Porte County Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg officially announced the recent hiring of Merit Division (Patrol) Deputy Dylan Hisick.

Deputy Hisick began his employment with the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 2. He was born in La Porte and is a 2015 graduate of New Prairie High School. Immediately following graduation, Deputy Hisick enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. During his years of service, he was deployed to Afghanistan where he was later honorably discharged following his service contract. Deputy Hisick is married, has two children, and resides in La Porte.

Deputy Hisick is currently attending the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy where he is a member of Basic Recruit Class 24-51.

Sheriff Heeg stated, “We are thrilled that Deputy Hisick has chosen the Sheriff’s Office to continue serving others. He joins a whole host of other New Prairie Cougars on staff who are making an impact in communities across La Porte County. We are excited for Dylan and anxiously awaiting his academy graduation and return to the Sheriff’s Office.”