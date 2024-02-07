A Valparaiso man is facing several charges including attempted murder in relation to a battery investigation, according to police.

On Feb. 5, at about 4:00 p.m. the Valparaiso Police Department responded to several calls placed by an unknown male — later identified as Conner Kobold — requesting police to the 1350-block of Diamond Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers were directed to a nearby residence and discovered an unconscious female who had suffered serious injuries. The victim was immediately transported to an area hospital for treatment by the Valparaiso Fire Department. The Valparaiso Police investigation has identified Kobold, 19, of Valparaiso as the suspect. This incident is believed to be isolated to the individuals directly involved and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Kobold has been taken into custody on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and strangulation. Kobold is incarcerated at the Porter County Jail on these charges.

All individuals associated with this incident are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The investigation remains active and additional information may be released when it is available.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. Please use the word “Diamond” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on. Thank you for your assistance and partnership with our agency.