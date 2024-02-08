Three Chesterton businesses along the Indian Boundary Road corridor were targeted in smash-and-grabs this past Saturday, the Chesterton Police Department is reporting.

The businesses in question are Nature’s Cupboard (757 Indian Boundary Road), Aqua Spa Nail Salon (761 Indian Boundary Road) and Pro Nails (709 Plaza Drive).

According to police, officers responded early Saturday morning after being notified of glass breakage at a retail location on Indian Boundary Road and an investigation found similar damage at two other locations.

Officers discovered that Nature’s Cupboard had been entered and an undetermined amount of money taken. They also discovered that Pro Nails had been entered but nothing was found to be missing. In addition, they found that Aqua Spa Nail Salon had been damaged but no entry was made.

Detectives were called to the scene, collected evidence at each, and reviewed surveillance footage shot from nearby businesses. Investigators believe that a pickup truck caught on camera may be involved in this case. Chesterton police provided a photo of the truck.

The Chesterton Police Department is asking anyone that recognizes this pickup truck, or who may have observed it in the area of the Indian Boundary Road corridor this past weekend, to contact Det. Cpl. Chris Schoof at 219-926-1136.