News release, Purdue University Northwest:

The Purdue University Northwest (PNW) 2023 fall semester Dean’s List recognizes 1,691 undergraduate students for their academic achievements.

Qualified students sustained an overall grade point average of at least 3.5 and a semester grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Domestic students from 26 different U.S. states were recognized on the fall semester Dean’s List. PNW international students from 34 different countries were also represented.