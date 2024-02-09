The Porter County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is reviewing possible charges in connection with a reported battery and a stabbing on South Sixth Street on Monday night, Feb. 5, the Chesterton Police Department said.

According to the Chesterton Police Department, at 7:17 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of South Sixth Street to investigate a “suspicious vehicle.” The officer located a vehicle occupied by a 41-year-old grocery delivery driver who reported that a “hostile resident” had battered him, “in a violent physical attack,” while he was looking for the correct home, police said.

The driver further stated that “he had no other choice but to defend himself, swinging his knife at the resident,” who then retreated into a nearby home, the police said.

Other officers arrived at the scene and, observing a “blood trail” leading to a front door, found a subject inside the residence “bleeding profusely” and “pumping out blood,” police said.

Two officers immediately began giving first aid, working “in concert to quickly apply their department-issued tourniquet to slow the bleeding and attend to the wound until firefighters and medical personnel arrived at the scene,“ police said.

The wounded individual was then transported to an area trauma center for treatment.

Meanwhile, officers obtained a detailed statement from the delivery driver.

The Chesterton Police Department is emphasizing that there is no risk to the public in connection with this incident.

“The Chesterton Police Department is working closely with the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what future charges may be forthcoming in this case and against whom,” the CPD said.

“Police Chief Tim Richardson and Fire Chief Sean O’Donnell praised the quick lifesaving efforts by the initial first-responders,” the CPD said. “Both chiefs noted that Chesterton’s police officers and firefighters take their training seriously and added that in this case they very likely saved a life.”

“As the case remains under investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” the CPD said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact either Patrol Detective Arwen Lamotte or Det. Sgt. Justin Frever at 219-926-1136.