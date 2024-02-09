The Valparaiso Police Department is seeking interested participants for the 2024 Citizens’ Police Academy.

The department’s citizen academy provides an opportunity for community members to experience what it is like to be a Valparaiso Police Officer and is returning for the first time since 2019.

The department says the academy is designed for attendees to meet police officers and learn about their assignments, specialties, and daily operations. There are several topics featured throughout the program, including presentations on all agency divisions, training, public information, drone team, bike patrol, crash investigations, School Resource Officers, evidence collection, K9 unit, traffic enforcement, and many more.