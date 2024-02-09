The Valparaiso Police Department is seeking interested participants for the 2024 Citizens’ Police Academy.
The department’s citizen academy provides an opportunity for community members to experience what it is like to be a Valparaiso Police Officer and is returning for the first time since 2019.
The department says the academy is designed for attendees to meet police officers and learn about their assignments, specialties, and daily operations. There are several topics featured throughout the program, including presentations on all agency divisions, training, public information, drone team, bike patrol, crash investigations, School Resource Officers, evidence collection, K9 unit, traffic enforcement, and many more.
The academy will meet on Tuesdays, beginning April 2, 2024, for six weeks, concluding with a graduation ceremony on May 7, 2024. Classes will begin each night at 6:00 p.m. and end by 9:00 p.m. All classes will take place at the Valparaiso Police Department, with the exception of one week.
The Valparaiso Police Department asks those who would like to be considered to submit your interest to Captain E.J. Hall via email at info@valpopd.com, including full legal name, date of birth, address, phone number, and t-shirt size.
To be considered for this year’s class, you must be at least 18 years of age and have your interest submitted no later than March 15, 2024.