One person is dead after being struck by a train in rural LaPorte County.

On Wednesday, at about 11:38 p.m., deputies were summoned to the Canadian National Railroad Crossing on State Road 39 in Noble Township. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office the initial on-scene investigation determined a Canadian National Freight Train, being operated by a two-person crew, was traveling eastbound between Long Lane and State Road 39. The crew advised an object was observed on the tracks some distance ahead. As the train engine approached closer, the crew was able to determine the object on the tracks to be that of a person.

The crew exhausted all options to stop the train. However, their efforts proved to be futile, and the freight train collided with the pedestrian west of the State Road 39 crossing.

The pedestrian has been identified and family members have been notified.