Indiana Dunes National Park says they have had a number of visitors concerned for the safety of fellow hikers as more bicyclists ride their bikes on hiking trails, which prohibit biking, and are not designated bike trails. The park says riding bicycles on hiking trails also have a detrimental environmental impact due to how bike tread can negatively affect soil erosion and the natural slope of the trail, causing narrow ruts and drainage issues. The park is asking the public not to ride on hiking trails. The park says if you need direction on where their biking trails are located, visit their biking page at https://www.nps.gov/indu/planyourvisit/biking.htm .

You can also check their hiking page to know where their hiking trails are located. Visit https://www.nps.gov/indu/planyourvisit/hiking.htm .