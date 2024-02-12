Northwest Indiana poets, April is made for you! Throughout the month, the Center for Creative Solutions will celebrate both World Creativity & Innovation Week, April 15-21, and National Poetry Month.

Northwest Indiana poets of all ages are invited to share their work in the 8th annual “Juried Showcase of Poetry.” A panel of experts will evaluate all poems. For students, the Center for Creative Solutions will bestow 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place honors in each grade level, according to Bill Halliar, co-chair of the Poetry Showcase. Poems submitted by adults will be judged separately.

“Make your poem humorous or thoughtful, fantastical or serious; submit more than one poem if you would like. Don’t forget, songwriters, your lyrics are poetry as well, so please consider sharing these with us,” noted Halliar. Poems can be of any length; in any form; narrative, dramatic and lyrical; from Haiku to epic. Authors may write their poems on any topic that inspires them.

Winning student poets will read their creations at a special “Afternoon of Poetry “on Sunday April 28. Top poems will also be published in major publications throughout northwest Indiana, including The Beacher.

As part of this year’s Poetry Showcase, Halliar announced the creation of the La Porte County Poet Laureate and Junior Poet Laureate programs. A cash prize will be awarded to one student and one adult poet. They will also enjoy opportunities to read their work to the community throughout the year. Program funding comes from a Unity Foundation trust set up by the family of Barbara Friedman.



Poems must be submitted by midnight Thursday, March 28, 2024. E-mail your creations to thenestmichigancity@gmail.com or on submit them on line at https://www.CenterforCreativeSolutions.com/poetry-showcase . When submitting poems, students should include their full name, school, teacher’s name, and grade level and age (this information will not be shared with the judges). Winners will be notified on or before April 12.

Questions can be directed to Halliar at William.halliar@gmail.com or 219-629-5853, or to Ester at thenestmichigancity@gmail.com or 219-262-5200. Co-sponsors for World Creativity and Innovation Week are Bethany Church Foundation of La Porte, WIMS Radio, and Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest. All Northwest Indiana organizations are welcome to join the celebration and host a creative event of their choosing, according to Cynthia Hedge, CEO for the Center for Creative Solutions.