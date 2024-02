The Indiana Toll Road announced 141st westbound exit ramp in Hammond will be closed on Feb. 14 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT.

NIPSCO will conduct a ramp closure at the 141st WB exit ramp in Hammond.

The detour is after the toll plaza, all traffic is to go right to access 141st east or west bound travel.

The Indiana Toll Road is reminding drivers to stay alert in work zones.