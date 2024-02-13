The LaPorte County Crisis Intervention Team conducted a Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) class that local law enforcement took part in last week.

The class graduated 28 officers from all police agencies in LaPorte County, including the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center.

There were nine Michigan City Police Department officers in the graduating class which gave MCPD a total of 21 CIT trained officers.

“The Crisis Intervention Training gives officers the tools and resources to better communicate with and provide resources to those that are dealing with mental health illness and trauma,” the Michigan City Police Department said on their Facebook page. The training was facilitated in partnership with the Drug Free Partnership of LaPorte County.