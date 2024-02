A motorist died Monday morning after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer on U.S. Highway 30 in Union Township according to a Facebook Post by the Town of Chesterton.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:47 a.m. the male driver of a Chevrolet SUV was eastbound on U.S. 30 when, near the Porter/Lake county line, he struck a semi traveling in his lane of travel.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.