News release, Indiana Department of Agriculture:

According to the newly released agricultural census data from The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Indiana remains a top agricultural state, with agricultural products valued at over $18 billion.

“This data shows that agriculture remains a pillar of the Indiana economy with the total value of agriculture production growing 62% over the five year period,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The Census of Agriculture is all encompassing, and it allows us to compare ourselves to fellow states, whether that is in ranking of commodities, prices, demographics and more.”

The Census of Agriculture is a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them. Even small plots of land – whether rural or urban – growing fruit, vegetables or some food animals count if $1,000 or more of such products were raised and sold, or normally would have been sold, during the Census year. The Census of Agriculture, taken only once every five years, looks at land use and ownership, operator characteristics, production practices, income and expenditures.

“We are thankful for all the farmers who completed the survey, this data allows our department to provide accurate and reliable information and data to Hoosiers, to farmers and to decision makers,” said Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director. “The data comes out every five years and its always exciting to see our statewide growth.”

Data from the census shapes programs and initiatives that benefit Indiana farmers, expands access to resources that help farmers and help farmers diversify into new markets, including local and regional food systems, specialty crops and organic production.

Listed below are some highlights from the 2022 Census of Agriculture for Indiana.

Indiana rankings:

Number one producer of popcorn, gourds and duck

Number two producer of pumpkins

Number three producer of spearmint and turkeys

Number four producer of peppermint and soybeans

Number five producing state for corn and hogs

Number six producer of eggs and watermelons

Number ten producing state for maple syrup and hemp for floral (CBD and other cannabinoid usage)

Total Value of Agricultural Production over $18 billion at 65% crops and 35% livestock (up from $11.1 million in 2017, a 64% increase)

Land data:

Number of farms is 53,599

Land in farms 14.6 million acres

Average farm size 272 acres

Top five Indiana counties with the largest number of farms: LaGrange, Elkhart, Allen, Adams & Daviess

Top five Indiana counties with the highest value of agriculture production: Jay, Jasper, Elkhart, LaGrange, Dubois

Demographics:

Indiana has 94,282 farmers (30,691 female and 63,321 male)

Average age of the Hoosier Farmer is 56 years old

Young Producers (those under 35 years old) total 11,058 with the average age as 28.7 years old

New and Beginning farmers (those with less than 10 years experience) total 26,428 with the average age as 43.2 years old

Producers with military service totals 6,621

Additional USDA Ag Census data will be coming out throughout the year, including the market value of ag products sold, state and county profiles, race, ethnicity and gender profiles, watershed information, specialty crops, aquaculture and more. See all those at nass.usda.gov.