The Indiana State Police say a mother and daughter have been charged with felony theft after an investigation revealed the two were allegedly pocketing money from patients at their place of employment.

Police say on Feb. 2, 2024, Indiana State Police District 13 Field Investigations filed criminal charges against Meagan Baker (mother) and Kayla Baker (daughter) through the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office. The two were employed by Brian Shields DDS, which had been conducting business in Demotte, IN, when the crime occurred.

The office, formerly located at 520 8th Ave. NE, Demotte, IN, closed in July of 2023, after accounting irregularities were discovered by Dr. Shields. The investigation was requested by Dr. Shields on Nov. 9, 2023. Detectives interviewed over 40 patients of the practice and found that patients were convinced by either Kayla or Meagan to pay cash to receive a discount for services at the dental practice. Per Dr. Shields, the cash discount was not a regular practice of the business. During the investigation, it was discovered that the cash was not deposited into the dental practice bank account. Additionally, detectives found that records pertaining to cash payments were deleted in the dental practice computer system. Police say the investigation also revealed several thousands of dollars in cash had been deposited into Kayla Baker’s bank accounts.

Baker has been charged with theft of at least $50,000.00, corrupt business influence, fraud, obstruction of justice and forgery.

Meagan Baker has been charged with theft of at least $50,000.00, corrupt business influence, fraud, and obstruction of justice.