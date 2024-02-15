The Michigan City Police Department had a day of celebration and additions to the department at Wednesday’s Michigan City Police Commission Meeting. Officer Dan Revoir was awarded the 2023 Chris Smith Award, which is given to the officer that demonstrates the spirit, love and dedication to law enforcement displayed by Officer Chris Smith before he tragically passed away from Cancer.

K-9 Freya was introduced as the newest member to the department. Freya is a therapy dog that will be used in situations where citizens or victims will need to be comforted or in situations of tracking missing juveniles or older adults dealing with dementia. Officer Kane Fletcher will be the handler for Freya, and his trained in crisis intervention to deal with people that are suffering from mental health issues or trauma. Freya was donated to MCPD by God of War Malinois and Chris and Ellen De-Caigny with all training and food being donated by Eternal K-9. The department says Molly Jezsenszky of Eternal K-9 is a community partner of MCPD and was instrumental in securing the donation of Freya.

Freya will be training with Molly and Officer Fletcher for the next several months and expected to be working on the streets of MCPD in the next ten months.