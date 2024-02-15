The Portage Police K-9 Units have announced the unexpected medical retirement of K-9 Haro.

Haro served the citizens of Portage for the past two years alongside Corporal Creighton Price making numerous drug arrests and has assisted with several criminal apprehensions. Haro has also participated in numerous public demonstrations and public relations events.

“Haro was recently diagnosed with cancer that is being treated and thankfully does not appear to be life threatening,” the Portage Police K9 Units said on their Facebook page. “Due to the veterinary recommendation, it has been determined that Haro must be medically retired so he can begin the recovery process and live his happiest life in retirement. Enjoy the good life Haro you have earned it!”