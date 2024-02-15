News release, Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Financial aid professionals will be available at Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Hammond and Westville campuses during the College Goal Sunday programs on Feb. 25. The free event will take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. CST and will help college-bound students and their families apply for financial aid.

College Goal Sunday programs provide assistance to students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and federal loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide.

The FAFSA must be completed and filed by the state of Indiana priority deadline of April 15, 2024 to guarantee state aid for those that qualify.

“Completing the FAFSA application is one of the most important steps students can take to be considered for financial aid,” said Tanika House, associate director of Financial Aid at PNW. “The goal of College Goal Sunday is to help anyone who needs it. It’s a free event with one-on-one assistance to help families complete their FAFSA application.”

The Hammond campus event will be held in Room 200 of the Student Union and Library Building, 2233 173rd St, Hammond, IN. The Westville campus event will be held in Room 219 of the Technology Building, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, IN. Financial aid professionals will be available at both locations to answer questions and help students complete and file the form. The Hammond location will offer Spanish interpreters. Visit pnw.edu/college-goal-sunday for PNW College Goal Sunday event information.

Students age 23 or younger should attend the event with a parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s) should bring completed 2022 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2022 income and benefits information. Students who work should also bring their income information. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2022 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2022 income and benefits information. Students and parent(s) are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before coming to the event.

College Goal Sunday can help 21st Century Scholars fulfill their pledge to submit a completed FAFSA form on time. 21st Century Scholars are income-eligible students who sign a contract in middle school promising they will graduate from high school, meet grade point requirements, fulfill a pledge of good citizenship and apply for college financial aid. Scholars who have fulfilled the commitment and demonstrate financial need receive state funds to help cover their college tuition and fees for up to eight semesters at eligible Indiana public colleges or an equal dollar amount at eligible Indiana private colleges.

Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered into a drawing to win one of five $1,000 scholarships. The winners will be notified in spring and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.

“Getting prepared for college requires time, effort, determination, careful preparation and planning,” said House. “Families can expect a warm welcome from PNW staff members who will help make the process uncomplicated and less stressful by offering professional advice and assistance to students and their families.”

“The event on February 25th takes on additional importance with only one College Goal Sunday opportunity this academic year,” said Bill Wozniak, co-chair of College Goal Sunday. “The delay in the new FAFSA from an October 1 launch to a late December soft launch has made many families anxious about getting the form filed. We hope all Hoosiers take advantage of College Goal Sunday, file the FAFSA and get one step closer to fulfilling their education goals.”

College Goal Sunday is a charitable program of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association (ISFAA). The program, in its 35th year, has helped more than 98,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA properly and on time.

For additional information on paying for college, visit pnw.edu/paying-for-college or email the Office of Financial Aid at finaid@pnw.edu. For more information on College Goal Sunday, visit the College Goal Sunday website.