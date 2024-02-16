The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host its Corkscrew & Brew event on Saturday, March 16, from 12 pm to 4 pm. Set in Chesterton’s beautiful Thomas Centennial Park, the 9th Annual Corkscrew & Brew will gather local wineries and breweries for this springtime tasting. This event is a fundraiser for the Duneland Chamber of Commerce.

Corkscrew & Brew will feature tastings from over twenty wineries and breweries. Live music by the Jason Martin Trio will be playing in the park. Food will be available for purchase from Frankie’s Bangers and Leroy’s “Hot Stuff” Homemade Mexican Food. We also encourage everyone to visit our local shops and restaurants within walking distance of the event.

A large heated tent will be set up in the chamber parking lot! Epic Limo will be available for free rides home in the 46304 zip code. WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420 will be at the event doing a live broadcast. Come and give a shout-out! Attendees will receive a commemorative glass at the event.

This is a 21+ event. State ID is required for entrance.

Tickets are $45.00 for general admission and $10 for designated drivers. Tickets may be purchased at www.dunelandchamber.org or at the chamber office at 220 Broadway, Chesterton. Please contact the Chamber office at (219) 926-5513 or info@dunelandchamber.org for more information.

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is a catalyst organization committed to ensuring that its member communities are vibrant places to live, work and play. Through service to the towns of Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Dune Acres and Porter, the Chamber provides a unified voice for robust community-building events, meaningful educational programming and smart economic development in the Duneland area. For more information, please visit www.dunelandchamber.org.