An Illinois man was hospitalized Friday with life-threatening injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle during a police pursuit on the Indiana Toll Road.

Just before 2:10 p.m. police officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department began pursuing the driver of a sedan for traffic violations. The pursuit started on northbound I-65 and continued onto the Indiana Toll Road heading west. At the state line, officers attempted a maneuver to safely stop the vehicle, but the driver managed to get away. He began driving the wrong way on the Toll Road into oncoming traffic, eventually striking another passenger car head-on.

The suspect is a 20-year-old man from Waukegan, Illinois. He was transported to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle struck by the suspect was carrying a family of four. In a statement Friday, police said, “At last check, they were treated by medics at the scene.”

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.