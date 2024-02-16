ITR Concession Co. LLC (ITRCC), the maintainer and operator of the Indiana Toll Road, announced on Friday the successful completion of a project to construct solar energy systems at 14 locations across the Toll Road.

The project was advanced in collaboration with Solscient Energy, a turn-key provider of solar energy generation solutions based in Toledo, Ohio. The project known as Project Soleil is designed to generate enough solar energy to service over one-third of the Toll Road’s electricity needs and is expected to reduce annual carbon emissions by approximately 900 metric tons.

In October 2021, ITRCC first committed to a 50% reduction in scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. The ITRCC says the efforts have been supported via the development of “Science Based Targets” and align with the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.

At each of the 14 locations, the solar array installations have been designed to provide 100% of each building’s energy needs, including maintenance barns and toll plazas. The ITRCC says the project will produce almost 2,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity annually. Any energy generated by the solar panel arrays over-and-above specific ITRCC facility needs, is sent back out onto the grid to power local neighborhoods.