Porter-Starke Services will be offering a six-lesson program this spring on ways for seniors to stay healthy and engaged, according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

It’s called the Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) and it will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. every Friday beginning March 1 through April 5, at the First Christian Church, 1507 Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso.

Meet new people as you acquire the skills to enjoy fully your Golden Years:

*Learn about the aging process and how to make healthy lifestyle choices.

*Celebrate this exciting stage of life and its benefits.

*Discuss risk factor and behaviors to avoid to stay healthy.

*Examine how alcohol, prescription medications, and over-the-counter drugs affect seniors differently and how to avoid issues with your medications.

*Learn simple tools to empower you when receiving healthcare.

*Receive giveaways for participating in the program.

If you’re 50 or older, register for the WISE program now by contacting Angela Werner, BSW, Older Adult Grant Project Director, Porter-Starke Services, at 219-706-1044 or awehner@porterstarke.org

Funding for the WISE program profiled by the State of Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction.