Join Purdue University Northwest for a Poetry Slam to celebrate black history, joy, love, freedom, equality, community, and to honor Bob Marley’s dedication to spreading love, compassion, and freedom through his music and poetic lyrics. Poems read should reflect these ideas!

Email kvasilk@pnw.edu by Feb. 20th to read at event and be considered for prizes. Open to students, faculty, staff, and

community members.

There will be food, prizes, and giveways!

February 21st, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Westville Campus , LSF 144

4:30 -5 p.m. Opening remarks and food

5-6 p.m. Scheduled Readings

6-6:30 Opem Mic

Questions?

Contact kvasilk@pnw.edu