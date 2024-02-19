Priorities and evaluation criteria for the federally funded Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grant applications administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) are available for public review, with comments due by April 8.

These priorities are reviewed annually and established within the parameters of the National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund Grant Manual. They represent the types of projects the DHPA views as important to its mission to identify, document, investigate, preserve, and interpret cultural resources in Indiana.

To review the HPF grant guidelines and priorities for fiscal year 2025, go to: dnr.IN.gov/historic/financial-assistance/grants.

All public comments must be received in writing and can be emailed to Steve Kennedy at skennedy@dnr.IN.gov, faxed to 317-232-0693, or mailed to DHPA Grants Staff, 402 W. Washington St., Room W274, Indianapolis, IN 46204. All public comments received will be presented at the meeting of the State Historic Preservation Review Board on April 17.

It is important to note that the priorities are only one part of HPF grant applications, and DHPA is not accepting proposals at this time. Complete packets with application instructions will be available on the DHPA website, on.IN.gov/dhpa around Aug 1.