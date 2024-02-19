The City of Valparaiso has once again been named a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community by The League of American Bicyclists, announced Parks Director Kevin Nuppnau. Valparaiso joins just 14 other communities in the State of Indiana to be recognized, renewing the recognition originally awarded in 2019.

“We truly are a fit city and one committed to the mission of the League of American Bicyclists of creating safer roads, stronger communities and a Bicycle Friendly America,” said Mayor Jon Costas. “With 23 miles of pathways, 14 off-road trails, plus miles of bike lanes and a BikeShare service, we work to make Valparaiso a safe and encouraging place for bicyclists,” he said.

“We share a special thanks to the Valparaiso Pathways Committee, City Leadership, Valparaiso Police and Fire, and Valparaiso Community Schools for providing valuable input into the city’s growing pathway and bike lane system. “This award celebrates the people and places that are building a more Bicycle Friendly America for everyone,” he said.

To learn more about Valpo’s pathway system and BikeShare program, visit ValpoParks.org and find the “Programs” tab.