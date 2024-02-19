To accommodate passengers attending the Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting taking place Feb. 22-24 at McCormick Place, the South Shore Line will be offering select weekday train stops at McCormick Place Station on Thursday, Feb. 22, and Friday, Feb. 23.

In addition to regular SSL weekend service to McCormick Place, the following weekday trains will make special flag stops at McCormick Place on Feb. 22-23:

All weekend trains except Train 601 utilize McCormick Place as a flag stop. While riding the train, please notify the conductor that you want to exit at McCormick Place. When waiting to catch an outbound train at McCormick Place, please stand on the platform in clear view of the engineer.

NOTE: Temporary busing to stations between Gary and Dune Park remains in effect.