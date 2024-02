Mayor of La Porte Tom Dermody says that continued train horns are being addressed.

Dermody said on his Facebook page that after numerous calls, Norfolk Southern informed the city that they will be out this week installing whistle post signs along the tracks to alert train engineers that La Porte is a quiet zone.

Dermody said train horns will hopefully stop after that.

Residents can report train horns at this link: https://www.fra.dot.gov/app/violationreport