The Indiana State Police is seeking witnesses to a shooting on I-80/94 in Lake County on Saturday night, Feb. 17, the Town of Chesterton reported on its Facebook page.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. the driver of a 2009 Ford Escape lost control of his vehicle on I-80/94 near Burr Street.

Investigators have determined that the driver was “struck by gunfire and, as a result, crashed the vehicle into the median wall,” the ISP said. “The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

Anyone who witnessed the accident or recorded in-car video of the incident is asked to contact Det. Campione at 219-696-6242.