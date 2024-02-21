Community Partners, a family service program of Geminus Corporation, requests grant proposals for child abuse and neglect prevention services. The call for proposals supports the Geminus partnership with the Indiana Department of Child Services to provide community-based social services to families and children in Benton, Porter, La Porte, Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and Newton counties. Grant awards cover services between July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025.

Applicant Criteria

Nonprofits in Benton, Porter, La Porte, Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and Newton counties

Prevention services supporting families and children in aforementioned counties

Submission Criteria

Applications are due April 12, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. CST.

Submit to Community Partners, Geminus Corporation, 8400 Louisiana Street, Merrillville, IN 46410

Grant Proposal FAQs

Applicants are encouraged to attend the bidder’s symposium on March 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Purdue University Northwest, The Great Hall Events and Conference Center, 1401 South US 421, Westville, IN. Current grantees are required to attend. Geminus staff will be on hand to discuss the process and answer questions. To register for the bidder’s symposium, contact Elizabeth Pustelnik at elizabeth.pustelnik@geminus.care or (219) 757-1813. The symposium is limited to two people per agency.

About Geminus

Geminus partners with community-based health care providers, social service organizations and early childhood education programs to help increase access to high-quality social health care for children and families across Northwest Indiana. Geminus is a member of the Regional Care Group. For more information, visit geminus.care.