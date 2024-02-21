Two people died and two others sustained severe injuries after a crash last Friday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 3:08 a.m. on Feb. 16, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received an automated notification regarding a vehicle crash in the vicinity of County Road 1200 N., near County Road 900 W., where an occupant wasn’t responding. Deputies from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and an Officer from the DeMotte Police Department went to the scene. Upon arrival just minutes after the initial report, the DeMotte Officer discovered a vehicle that had veered off the north side of County Road 1200 N. and collided with two different trees, resulting in the vehicle splitting in two. Police say four individuals were found outside the vehicle at the scene, with “two sustaining severe injuries and two others fatally injured.”

Emergency services transported one severely injured individual to a hospital by ambulance and the other by helicopter. Preliminary information indicates that all four individuals involved were local area teens. Police say the vehicle involved, identified as a 2008 Cadillac CTS, was traveling westbound on County Road 1200 N. at a high speed, exceeding 100 miles per hour according to the vehicle’s internal computer, as it departed from the roadway and crashed into the trees.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.