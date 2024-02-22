The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced today it will hold a public meeting on tonight at 6 p.m. CST to discuss the TV Renewal for BP Products North America Inc Whiting Business Unit. IDEM staff will describe the draft air permit and answer questions from citizens in an informal setting. The public meeting will not include formal presentations, but will give the public an opportunity to ask questions, make statements, and discuss air pollution concerns with IDEM staff.

In the event of inclement weather, the public meeting may be rescheduled. A twenty-four (24) hour-notice will be posted on IDEM’s website (https://www.in.gov/idem/public-notices/) if the meeting will be rescheduled.

Location: Calumet College of St. Joseph

2400 New York Ave, Rm 200, Whiting, IN 46394 (Use the rear entrance on the west side of the building)