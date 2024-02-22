Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is reminding Hoosiers that they need to register to vote and vote in the upcoming Election. Hoosiers should note important upcoming dates ahead of Indiana’s May Primary Election.

The 2024 Election season is underway, and the May Primary is just 11 weeks away. The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office has taken several initiatives aimed at increasing voter participation and election integrity such as community outreach efforts, cybersecurity enhancements, and poll worker recruitment.

“As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, I’m putting a call out to every eligible Hoosier: Now is the time to register to vote! It is fast, easy, and can be done online. Voting is and will always be very personal to me and that’s why I’m so passionate about encouraging every eligible Hoosier to get registered to vote,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

Here are some key dates leading up to the May Primary Election:

Voter Registration: Now until April 8th

Early In-Person Voting begins April 9th. Check local offices for specific days, locations, and hours.

Absentee Ballots must be received by May 7th (by 6 p.m.)

Primary Election Day: May 7th from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As a reminder, Hoosiers can register to vote online until midnight on April 8th . Hoosiers can register to vote in person at county election offices until the end of the business day on April 8th.

Registering to vote, checking your status, or updating your information is easy and can be done online at IndianaVoters.com or at local county clerk’s offices.